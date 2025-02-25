BRSV Demands Action Against Private Schools in Aiza for Overcharging and Poor Facilities

Gadwal: Bharath Rashtriya Samithi Vidyarthi (BR SV) Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruva Pallayya has lodged a complaint with Aiza Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Dayal Ramulu, against private schools in the mandal for charging excessive fees and overcrowding school buses beyond their seating capacity.

Accompanied by BRSV Mandal President Mattali, Town President Mala Veeresh, and Parusharamudu, Pallayya submitted a formal representation at the ZPHS High School in Aiza Mandal Center demanding immediate action.

Key Concerns Raised:

1. Excessive Fees & Academic Exploitation:

Private schools are prioritizing profit over education, increasing fees unfairly while failing to provide proper infrastructure and qualified teachers.

Some schools have been threatening 10th-grade students to pay full fees before issuing hall tickets for final exams.

2. Lack of Basic Amenities:

Many private schools lack toilets, playgrounds, fire safety measures, and boundary walls.

Some schools are forcing students to relieve themselves in open areas due to inadequate sanitation facilities.

3. Unsafe Learning Environment:

Schools operating near busy roads expose students to sound and air pollution, causing severe health issues.

Overcrowded school buses are transporting students beyond their seating capacity, leading to safety risks.

4. Unqualified Teachers & Poor Quality Education:

Several schools hire unqualified teachers without D.Ed., B.Ed., or TET certifications at low salaries, compromising education quality.

Students are being physically punished over fee-related issues, with an incident reported at Krishnaveni School in Aiza.

Demands & Action Required:

Immediate inspection of private schools by the MEO and strict regulation of school fees.

Mandatory display of fee structures on notice boards in every school.

Strict enforcement of bus safety regulations, ensuring students are accommodated within permitted seating limits.

Immediate seizure of unfit school buses operating without valid fitness certificates.

Kuruvu Pallayya emphasized that education should not be turned into a business and urged authorities to take immediate action against errant private schools to ensure a safe and quality learning environment for students in Aiza Mandal.