BRSV Leaders, Including Kurva Pallayya, Arrested During Protest Against GO 33

Gadwal: Demand to Immediately Repeal the Government Order That Affects Local Students in Medical Admissions

In a major protest, Kurva Pallayya, State Leader of BRSV and District Coordinator of Jogulamba District, led a demonstration from Telangana Bhavan to the Minister's Quarters, demanding the immediate repeal of Government Order (GO) No. 33, which they claim undermines the interests of local students seeking admission into medical courses. The protesters were arrested by the police and taken to the station.









During the protest, Kurva Pallayya stated:



The BRSV, under its leadership, demands the revocation of NEET-related GO No. 33 to ensure that local students are given opportunities in medical admissions. If not repealed, around 24,000 students in Telangana could lose their chance at medical seats through NEET.

GO 33 is distancing students from poor and middle-class families from medical education. The state government's decision to uphold this GO by appealing to the Supreme Court is a clear indication of a larger conspiracy.

The order could result in students born in Telangana but educated in other states losing their local status and, thus, seats under the convenor quota. This is seen as a move to benefit private medical colleges, furthering their agenda.

We demand that the government withdraw the petition it filed in the Supreme Court and revoke GO 33 immediately.

Under the leadership of Telangana’s first Chief Minister, KCR, five medical colleges were established to make education accessible to underprivileged students. However, Revanth Reddy's government is distancing students from medical education.

What kind of injustice is being done to the students who have dreams of studying medicine? While admissions in neighboring states are already underway, why is Telangana still in uncertainty?

The Congress government is stubbornly enforcing GO 33, which essentially turns Telangana students into non-locals and gives preference to students from other states.

Why is the government complicating the process of determining local status, pushing Telangana students further into legal dilemmas?

The decision to proceed with this GO is a blow to thousands of parents who dream of seeing their children become doctors. The government must immediately reverse such harmful policies.

In united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana had only five medical colleges. Now, in a separate Telangana state, the number of medical colleges has increased to 34. While the BRS government fulfilled the dream of establishing a medical college in each district, the Congress government is ruining these achievements.

Telangana increased MBBS seats to 8,915, turning the state into a "factory of doctors." Yet, the Congress government is now destroying this remarkable progress.

We demand the immediate resignation of Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha for taking decisions that harm the interests of Telangana students.