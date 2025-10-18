BSF DG exhorts new IPS officers to combat drugs and terror

Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), emphasised the immense challenges awaiting the young IPS officers during the 77th Regular Recruit passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the graduating batch, he stressed that curbing drug abuse, trafficking, and terrorism are among the most pressing tests for the new IPS officers entering service in a transforming India. The DG BSF underscored the critical role of coordination between the police and other security forces, recalling recent joint efforts in operations like "Sindoor," which showcased the strength of integrated security measures in safeguarding the nation.

He pointed out that policing today requires not only physical courage but also integrity, compassion, and the ability to uphold democracy even under great pressure.

The parade saw 190 officer trainees, including 174 Indian IPS probationers and 16 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, highlighting the academy's global stature. The batch has the highest-ever female representation at 36.63%, with 62 women officers. Nearly half the officers have engineering backgrounds, reflecting the intellectual diversity and technical competencies of the new generation of police leaders.

Chawdhary urged the officers to lead with sensitivity, accountability, and the smart use of technology, emphasising that the true credibility of policing lies in the trust built at grassroots levels. The event, commanded by IPS officer AnjitA Nair, was a grand celebration of discipline and commitment.