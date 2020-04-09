BTech student jumps off building in Hyderabad, dies

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old BTech student committed suicide by jumping off a building here under Chandanagar police station limits on Thursday morning. She was identified as Ambika.

Ambika, daughter of Yedukondalu and Samanthakamani was residing at Rajiv Swagruha at Chandnagar. She was working as an executive in a private firm and also pursuing engineering third year. The Chandanagar police registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

It is yet to be known if she was a suicide or murder. An investigation has been launched.

On December 23, 2019 - a 23-year-old engineering student ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at KPHB. He was identified as Krishna Tej, a resident of Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh.