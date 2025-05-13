Buddhavanam comes alive with culture and glamour

Nagarjunasagar: Illuminated lighting and angels like beauty electrified the atmosphere here at Buddhavanam as Miss World contestants participated in the Buddha Purnima celebrations on Monday.

The celebrations held at the banks of the Krishna River in Nagarjuna Sagar were graced by the contestants amidst special arrangements made by the government to make the event attractive for the international guests.

The prestigious Buddha Jayanthi celebration took place at Buddhavanam, a cultural and spiritual heritage complex built on the banks of Nagarjuna Sagar. Contestants from 22 different countries participated in the event.

The contestants explored and gained insight into Buddhavanam, which features 547 Jataka tales and 42 themed segments showcasing Buddhist teachings and history.Keeping their visit in mind, both Vijaya Vihar Guest House and Buddhavanam were specially decorated with illuminated lights. The international beauty queens also had dinner at the venue. As part of the tour, a group of Miss World contestants embarked on a cultural trip to Nagarjuna Sagar, showcasing the region’s heritage and scenic beauty.The journey began from Hyderabad, with the delegates reaching the Vellanki Guest House near Chintapalli by 3:00 pm. After a short break, the group travelled to Vijaya Vihar at Nagarjuna Sagar.

Later in the evening, the group visited the Mahastupa, where they were given a guided tour by heritage expert DrShivaramakrishna Reddy.

At the Buddha Sasanasite, the contestants participated in a brief meditation session, followed by a ritual called Bailakupe performed by monks from Mahabodhi. An insightful lecture on Buddhavanam and its significance was delivered, after which they explored the Jātakavanam area.

Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi, IG Satyanarayana, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, and others took part in the programme.Nearly 2,000 police personnel of various ranks were deployed at strategic locations in and around Nagarjuna Sagar in view of the Miss World contestants’ cultural tour. Officials breathed a sigh of relief as the visit concluded smoothly and according to plan.