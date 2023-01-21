Budget session of Telangana Assembly from February 3

Hyderabad: The budget session of the Telangana Assembly will start from February 3. The normal practice is to hold the budget session in March.

This decision to advance the session has raised speculations that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would intensify his political activity at the national level soon after the budget was passed in February and that he may dissolve the Assembly six months ahead of the scheduled time.

This time also, there would be no joint address to both Houses by Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, according to sources. KCR on Saturday reviewed the budget preparations and held a meeting with the officials and Minister for Finance T Harish Rao.

The budget 2023-24 would be around Rs 3 lakh crore. Harish Rao would present the budget on February 6 or 7. The state government is not very confident of adequate help from the Centre and hence the budget would rely more on internal resources. A final shape to the budget would be given after studying the allocations made in the Central Budget.