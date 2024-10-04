  • Menu
Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

In a significant gesture of support for flood victims, the Builders Association of India has donated ₹1,01,75,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Hyderabad: In a significant gesture of support for flood victims, the Builders Association of India has donated ₹1,01,75,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Representatives of the association, including S. Narasimha Reddy and U. Surender, presented the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the association for their generous contribution. He commended their support towards the government’s ongoing efforts to provide relief to flood-affected communities. The donation will aid in bolstering the various initiatives undertaken to assist those impacted by the floods.

