Live
- YS Jagan welcomes SC orders on Tirupati laddu issue, condemns TDP false propaganda
- Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set for 2025 Christmas release
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
Just In
Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Highlights
In a significant gesture of support for flood victims, the Builders Association of India has donated ₹1,01,75,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Hyderabad: In a significant gesture of support for flood victims, the Builders Association of India has donated ₹1,01,75,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Representatives of the association, including S. Narasimha Reddy and U. Surender, presented the cheque to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the association for their generous contribution. He commended their support towards the government’s ongoing efforts to provide relief to flood-affected communities. The donation will aid in bolstering the various initiatives undertaken to assist those impacted by the floods.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS