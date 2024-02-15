Bull, mule feature in CM-KCR spat

Hyderabad: The controversy pertaining to irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project in general and Medigadda in particular is now taking a different turn. It resulted in accusations and counter accusations between BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Sharply reacting to the comment of KCR at Nalgonda public meeting that people of the state had voted for a bull in place of a cow, Revanth Reddy addressing newly appointed 15,000 constables at LB Stadium on Wednesday said that KCR should realise that people had shunted out “kanchara gadida,” (mule) and elected a “racing horse”. He said the racing horse will win in any race. Power will remain a dream for the mules. He said KCR enacted a drama saying Congress wants to kill him. Will anyone kill a dead snake, he asked. The BRS chief, who is unable to digest drubbing and failed to attend Assembly, was boasting about himself at the Nalgonda meeting, he said.

Taking strong objection to KCR mentioning “overthrowing of his government”, Revanth Reddy threw a challenge to him stating that Congress would be n power for 10 years and KCR will not be able even pluck a string of his hair. He further said KCR mortgaged Telangana in the last ten years and did not get a single drop of water to meet the state’s needs and has written a death warrant for Telangana. The Nalgonda meeting was only to cover up his misdeeds, corruption and irregularities in irrigation projects. He is feeling uncomfortable as his relatives and family members lost their jobs, but still does not realise that he ignored the plight of the unemployed youth.



The CM said his government took the responsibility of solving the problems of the unemployed soon after coming to power and today the government had handed over appointment orders to the selected candidates after overcoming all legal hurdles.

Recruitment of Nursing Officers and jobs in the Singareni have been filled. The drug mafia was a big worrying factor in Telangana. The police should root out the drug and ganja mafia. Police should take up the responsibility to root out this menace from Telangana, he added.