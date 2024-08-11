Bulls & cow sheds constructed using advanced technology

Sircilla : Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas said that steps were being taken to provide all the facilities at Vemulawada Shri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple Goshala. In the Tippapur Goshala belonging to the temple, the Whip and Collector performed Bhumi Puja on Saturday for the construction of CC road and drainage undertaken at a cost of Rs 61 lakh.

Later, in the same premises, three sheds built at a cost of Rs 66 lakhs were inaugurated and Bhumi Pooja performed for the construction of two more sheds at the Vemulawada Jatara Ground at a cost of Rs 50 lakhs.

Moreover, Kadamba saplings were planted in the temple pond premises by Srinivas, Collector, and Temple EO. Addressing the gathering, MLA Srinivas explained that it was the most auspicious act to pay prayers with offering bulls to the lord at Vemulawada Rajanna temple. He said that many devotees visit the Swami and offer prayers.

He reminded that on the instructions of the CM Revanth Reddy and the Minister of Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a committee was formed with the Collector and the bulls paid by the devotees were given to poor farmers. The MLA stated that steps were being taken to provide quality feed and green grass to the bulls by providing them with advanced medical care.

As part of Vana Mahotsavam, a plantation programme will be undertaken in the premises of the temple. It was explained that the trees associated with the temple will be selected and planted.

On the occasion, the MLA stated that he will take the Rajanna temple on the path of development in all fields, and the proof of that is that Rs 50 crore funds have been allocated in the recent budget towards it.Temple EO Vinod Reddy, EE Rajesh, DE Raghunandan, Municipal Vice Chairman Bingi Mahesh, Vemulawada Urban Tehsildar Mahesh Kumar, and others participated in the programme.