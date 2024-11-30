Live
- Bengal LoP Adhikari accuses minister of promoting population explosion; releases video
- K’taka Congress expels Gurappa Naidu over sexual harassment charges
- EC accepts Cong’s ‘in-person' demand regarding Maha polls, calls party delegation on Dec 3
- BGT 2024-25: Feel like I have played enough cricket to be in really good spot, says Boland
- IICA ropes in top search firms for finer selection of Independent Directors
- Nitish Kumar hits out at previous RJD govts for Bihar's underdevelopment
- Chandrababu Visits Anantapur District, Distributes Pensions in Nemakallu
- 'Urban Naxals' unmasked: The invisible threat to India's sovereignty
- Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains in TN; situation under control, says CM Stalin
- Covid virus lurks in skull & brain meninges for years after infection: Study
Just In
Burra Venkatesham Appointed as New Chairman of TGPSC
Highlights
Burra Venkatesham has been officially appointed as the Chairperson of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).
Burra Venkatesham has been officially appointed as the Chairperson of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). The Telangana Governor has signed the official appointment, and Venkatesham is set to assume his new role on December 2, 2023.
Venkatesham's appointment comes as the term of the current Chairperson, M. Mahender Reddy, is set to conclude on December 3. In light of this transition, the government has issued a notification for the new leadership within the commission.
Currently serving as the Education Secretary, Burra Venkatesham is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. To facilitate his new position, he will take Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) before stepping into the role of Chairperson at TGPSC.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS