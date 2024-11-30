Burra Venkatesham Appointed as New Chairman of TGPSC

Burra Venkatesham has been officially appointed as the Chairperson of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC). The Telangana Governor has signed the official appointment, and Venkatesham is set to assume his new role on December 2, 2023.

Venkatesham's appointment comes as the term of the current Chairperson, M. Mahender Reddy, is set to conclude on December 3. In light of this transition, the government has issued a notification for the new leadership within the commission.

Currently serving as the Education Secretary, Burra Venkatesham is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. To facilitate his new position, he will take Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) before stepping into the role of Chairperson at TGPSC.