Bus service from Jammikunta to Karimnagar begins

Peddapalli: Peddapalli MLA Chinthakunta Vijayaramana Rao launched new bus services from Jammikunta to Karimnagar on Thursday.

Starting from Karimnagar and passing through Roopunarayanapet, Sanagonda, Pothkapalli villages in Odela mandal to Sultanabad and Jammikunta, the bus services have been started for the convenience of passengers, he said.

The villagers felicitated the MLA for providing bus facility to the village.

He said the State government has provided free travel in RTC to all the women in the State.

-He said as people of Rupunarayanapet and Gollapally villages brought to his attention that there was no bus facility, he talked to the manager of Huzurabad depot and arranged the bus facility.

After Dussehra, the construction work of a bridge at Rupunarayanapet will start and within two years the bridge will be ready. The authorities have conducted a survey for the construction of the flyover on the railway track between Roopunarayanapet and Gollapally.

He said that all efforts will be made to facilitate the transportation facility for

all the people in the remote villages. Later, MLA Vijayaramana Rao took the first ticket and traveled some distance in the new bus he started.