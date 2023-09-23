Live
Just In
Business group renovates dilapidated govt school
The former school building had fallen into disrepair over time
Bhongir: The renovation of the Mandala Parishad Upper Primary School in Iskilla village under Ramannapet mandal in the district is a remarkable tale of transformation.
This once-dilapidated structure has undergone a complete makeover, all thanks to the unwavering dedication of Gunda Madhusudhan, the chairman & CMD of the Sumadhura Group, whose deep ties to Iskilla drove him to action.
The former school building, a long-standing community pillar, had fallen into disrepair over time. Today, it stands as a beacon of progress, having been replaced by a brand-new facility. This modern educational hub boasts seven spacious classrooms, two fully-equipped Anganwadi rooms, a cutting-edge computer lab, a state-of-the-art science laboratory, and a library set to inspire young minds. In a bid to nurture students’ well-being, a kitchen and dining hall have been thoughtfully added, transforming this place into a holistic development center.
The provision of new furniture, desks, chairs, and the latest laboratory equipment, ensuring a top-notch education for the students is remarkable. Gunda Madhusudhan’s unwavering commitment to his hometown is truly commendable. His investment in education echoes the belief that a brighter tomorrow hinges on empowering the youth with knowledge. The rejuvenated Mandala Parishath Upper Primary School is set to serve as a ray of hope and a center of learning for the entire community, marking a significant stride towards a brighter future.