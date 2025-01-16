Buzz on Ragamayee induction in cabinet

Khammam: Rumors are rife on social media that Matta Ragamayee, the MLA from Sathupalli, is set to be inducted into Revanth Reddy’s cabinet.

Matta Ragamayee, a doctor-turned-politician, won her maiden election in the 2023 elections from the Sathupally SC reserved constituency. She is the only female MLA from the district MLA and only SC woman MLA in the entire state. As the state’s politics change on every day, the female MLA is being named, highlighted.

Tummala Nageswara Rao, a prominent political figure in the district, claims that she stands a good chance of being made a minister in the Congress government, even though the Khammam district has three ministers. According to him, she is 100% qualified for the Minister position because she is a SC woman, well-educated and eligible under 33% female quota.

Sathupally’s MLAs created political history in the state. Former Sathupalli MLA and senior Congress leader Jalagam Vengala Rao held positions as central minister and Chief Minister, among others. Here, senior minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who currently serves as agriculture minister in the Revnath Reddy cabinet, had served as Minister in the councils of ministers of NTR, Chandrababu, and KCR when he was the MLA from Sathupalli. At that time it was a general seat. Sandra Venkat Veeraiah, a former MLA, became a TTD Board member here as well.

With the help of her spouse and senior politician Matta Dayanadh, Ragamayee is available to people and pays heed to their concerns.

The people of Sathupalli also hope that their MLA, Ragamayee, would soon be appointed Minister.