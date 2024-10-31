Live
C V Anand felicitates 15 retiring officers
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand felicitated 15 retiring officers and police personnel at the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate on Wednesday.
On this occasion, CV Anand conveyed his thanks to their family members who have supported them for so long. He mentioned that a proper post-retirement plan would help to keep their regular routine in check, thereby keeping their mental and physical health regulated.
He wished them good health and hoped that they would spend their time happily with their families. He added that their services rendered to the police department are unforgettable. J Parimala Hana Nutan, joint CP (administration), P Srinivas chief administrative officer, other officers, and N Shankar Reddy president police officers association and members of the association participated in the programme.