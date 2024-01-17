C4IR to be launched during BioAsia 2024 next month

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will have the distinction of having a Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the auspices of the World Economic Forum. The centre will be launched on February 28 this year, as part of the BioAsia-2024 conference. During his Davos visit to attend the WEF meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held discussions with the delegation of World Economic Forum President Borge Brende and later the state government entered into an agreement with WEF. The Chief Minister said that the goals of providing healthcare, technology and quality life to the people would be achieved faster in partnership with WEF.

There are plans to redefine health care systems globally. The government is ready to provide these services to small towns and villages, he said. Revanth said the government was focusing on promoting Telangana as a global destination for health tech hubs. The Government will work with the determination to provide these services to the rural areas as well. IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, was also present at the event. The Government said Telangana will become even more important with the setting up of C4IR as the world's first healthcare hub.

It will support the creation of jobs in the health care sector as well as establishing coordination between the government sector and small and medium enterprises.



The forum, according to the Government, is confident that the objective of digital healthcare transformation will be achieved. Dr Shyam Bishen, Head of World Economic Forum Centre for Health and Healthcare and Member of the Executive Committee, expressed happiness that the Telangana Government was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to enhance the World Economic Forum’s activities around the world.