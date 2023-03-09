Cabinet likely to discuss 'vendetta' tactics of BJP

Hyderabad: The state cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday is going to be a crucial one. Though it has official agenda which includes the welfare activities and the new schemes which Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to announce, in view of the latest political developments wherein MLC K Kavitha is to be questioned by ED on Saturday, the discussion is expected to be more focussed on what the government should do next.

The cabinet meeting would be followed by BRS Parliamentary Party meeting where the strategy to be adopted in Parliament in case Kavitha was arrested is likely to be discussed.

Sources said that the cabinet may adopt a resolution against the intimidatory tactics of the Centre and how it was misusing various agencies to harass the anti-BJP parties.

KCR would refer to how the Union Government had not taken any action against the Karnataka BJP MLA though about Rs 8 crore was seized from his house. Ahead of the cabinet meeting, KCR on Wednesday held a meeting with some senior-most BRS leaders at Pragati Bhavan.

He also consulted some legal experts and is trying to find out if the state government could approach the Supreme Court seeking stay on the intimidatory tactics of the BJP led government. How to counter and put a check to the BJP's vendetta towards the BRS is the question before KCR, party leaders say.