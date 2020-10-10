Cabinet nod for amendment to GHMC Act likely

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 5 pm at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the draft bills to be introduced in the State Assembly on Monday which includes amendments to the GHMC Act.



The Cabinet to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also discuss the regulatory farming policy to be implemented during the summer season and purchase of paddy among other issues.

This meeting assumes importance since the government will be holding the session of the Legislative Assembly on October 13 and Legislative Council session on October 14. "The Legislative Assembly Session will begin at 11.30 am and the Council at 11 am.

The Bills introduced in the Legislative Assembly on October 13 will be placed before the Legislative Council on October 14. Prior to the cabinet meeting, the chief minister will hold a review meeting with Agriculture and Civil Supplies Department officials.