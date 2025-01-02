Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting on Rythu Bharosa Today

A crucial meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be held today at 11 AM in the Secretariat. The meeting will be chaired by Bhatti Vikramarka, with committee members Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Sridhar Babu expected to participate.

The committee is likely to finalize the policies and guidelines for the Rythu Bharosa scheme during the meeting. Sources indicate that the government is planning to release the scheme ahead of Sankranti, ensuring that farmers benefit from the initiative during the festive season.

Rythu Bharosa is a flagship program aimed at providing financial assistance and support to farmers, ensuring their welfare and sustainability. Today’s discussions are expected to set the stage for the effective implementation of the scheme, reflecting the government’s commitment to agricultural development.