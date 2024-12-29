Live
Just In
Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting Under Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Today
Highlights
Hyderabad: A Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, is scheduled to take place today at the Secretariat. The meeting is set to commence at 11:30 AM.
Important discussions during the session will focus on the Rythu Bharosa scheme, a significant initiative aimed at ensuring the welfare and financial security of farmers. The Cabinet Sub-Committee is expected to deliberate on measures to enhance the scheme's effectiveness and address issues faced by the farming community.
