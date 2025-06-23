Cabinet to take a call on Banakacherla today

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet, which is meeting here on Monday, is likely to take a clear stance on the contentious Godavari-Banakacherla link project proposed in the Penna basin by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The meeting will deliberate on taking forward the issue in an amicable manner, possibly by way of talks with Andhra Pradesh while underlining water sharing agreements.

The Cabinet is also likely to focus on the details of projects that have been provided to the PC Ghose Commission, which has sought details of cabinet approvals for the Kaleshwaram project by the previous BRS government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had on June 19 met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil urging him to stop the Banakacherla project. It was alleged that Banakacherla was against natural justice and detrimental to the interests of Telangana.

They accused the AP government of violating the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award and the 2014 AP State Reorganisation Act. The Union Minister was urged to reject the pre-feasibility report of the Godavari-Banakacharla project and to ensure justice.

Subsequently, Revanth Reddy stated that he was ready for talks with his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu over the Godavari-Banakacherla project.