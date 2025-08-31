Live
Call for Support to Justice Sudarshan Reddy in Vice-Presidential Election
Gadwal: Civil society organizations and members of the All-Party Committee in Gadwal have called for support to Justice Sudarshan Reddy, former Supreme Court judge, in the upcoming Vice Presidential election.
The election follows the recent vacancy of the Vice President’s post, with two eminent personalities contesting. While recognizing the stature of both candidates, organizers said that the prevailing political and social environment requires a leader capable of safeguarding constitutional and secular values, promoting fraternity, and strengthening democratic traditions.
Justice Sudarshan Reddy, originally from the undivided Mahabubnagar district, has been described as a person of integrity, judicial expertise, and respect for democracy. Local leaders believe his election would reflect the aspirations of people from the district while contributing positively to national leadership.
A round table meeting to discuss support for Justice Reddy has been scheduled for Monday, September 1, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at the TJS Office in Gadwal. The organizers appealed to the two Members of Parliament from the district to extend their support to Justice Reddy’s candidature.
The announcement was made by Nagar Doddi Venkatramulu and Md. Iqbal Pasha on behalf of the All-Party Committee and associated people’s organizations.