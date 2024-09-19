Live
Call to wean youth away from drugs
District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao has called for the effective implementation of the NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign) to combat drug abuse in the district.
Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao has called for the effective implementation of the NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign) to combat drug abuse in the district.
During a review meeting held on Wednesday at the Collectorate, organized by the department of women, children, disabled, and senior citizens, Rao emphasised the need to establish student clubs in schools and colleges to raise awareness about drug abuse. He urged that students addicted to drugs should be identified, and provided counselling through rehabilitation centers, after which they should be reintegrated with their families. He also stressed that this campaign should become a collective social responsibility, involving the participation of the general public.
The official instructed that shops selling pan and gutka must be located at least 100 meters away from schools and colleges. The meeting was attended by DWO Sudha Rani, DSP Satyanarayana, health department programme officer Dr Raju, education officer Esther Rani and others.