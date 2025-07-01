Calling all citizens: Take steps to swat dengue risk

Hyderabad: As Telangana embraces the monsoon season, a pressing public health concern looms large with the anticipated surge in dengue fever cases. The arrival of rain, while a welcome relief from the heat, creates a fertile breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus. This viral infection, known for causing high fever, severe headaches, and debilitating joint and muscle pain, poses a significant threat, with severe cases potentially leading to fatal complications if not managed promptly.

Therefore, the cornerstone of combating this menace lies in robust prevention, which begins at the household and community level. The simplest and most effective way to prevent the spread is to ensure that there is no stagnant water in your surroundings. This includes regularly emptying flowerpots and their saucers, cleaning out old tyres, buckets, and any discarded containers that can collect water. It is also vital to keep your drains and gutters free from blockages, as they can quickly become mosquito breeding hotspots.

For personal protection, residents are advised to wear long-sleeved shirts and full-length trousers to minimise exposed skin, apply mosquito repellents on their bodies, and install mosquito nets on beds and screens on all windows and doors to create a physical barrier against the insects. Taking these steps is critical, especially during dawn and dusk, when these mosquitoes are most active.

Adding an expert voice to this urgent call for action, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a senior paediatrician from Hyderabad, has stressed the critical role of public participation in this effort. She provides a powerful and easy-to-remember mantra for the community, stating, “Every individual and family must strive to take this basic precaution to avoid a surge in these vector-borne diseases – No Water Puddles, No Dengue Troubles”.

Dr Santosh further recommends that families designate a ‘dry day’ once a week to meticulously check their homes and surrounding areas for any hidden water sources.

This includes diligently checking air cooler trays, refrigerator drip pans, and any discarded bottles or containers in gardens or balconies, and ensuring they are dried out completely. This collective and disciplined approach, she believes, is the most effective way to break the mosquito life cycle and protect the wider community.