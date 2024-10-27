calls for crackdown on organised seed mafia

Gadwal : The residents of Nadigadda, Jogulamba Gadwal district, are voicing outrage and demanding justice following the tragic death of Rajeshwari, a young woman who succumbed to injuries after reportedly facing abuse at the hands of the so-called organised seed mafia.

Community members accuse Rajashekar Reddy, the alleged mastermind behind the operation, of exploiting women and minors, leading to incidents of abuse and intimidation. In the wake of Rajeshwari’s passing on October 24, the community is calling for Reddy’s immediate arrest, with activists demanding that he will be charged with murder and held accountable for his actions.

Rajeshwari fought for her life for ten days at Kurnool Government Hospital, where she was transferred following severe injuries. Her death has sparked an outcry in Nadigadda, with locals condemning the alleged criminal network they claim has operated unchecked, exploiting vulnerable individuals in the region. Anger has grown as Reddy remains at large, with community members fearing that local authorities may be delaying action in his favour.

“The ‘Seed Organizer Mafia’ represents a severe threat to our community, especially to women and minors,” said one resident, who joined a protest calling for swift justice. “We need to feel safe and want accountability for those who violate our basic rights.”

In response, the police department announced an FIR against Reddy, but locals insist that more immediate action is necessary.