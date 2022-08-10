Can TS-EAMCET-2022 seats be allocated without completing affiliation process?

Hyderabad: Can students be qualified in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS- EAMCET-2022) conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) get college allocations?

The issue assumed significance as JNTU-H is yet to complete the process of affiliation to its colleges for the current year admissions.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the university, on condition of anonymity, said, "The colleges can get approvals to start various courses from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). However, the apex technical education regulators issues approvals only when the JNTU-H issues a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC). The university generally issues clearance only when it conducts physical inspection of colleges to scrutinise whether the institution is following the norms of the AICTE and affiliation norms of the university.

However, for the current academic year, physical inspection for affiliation is yet to be completed. This, despite the TS-EAMCET-2022 results, are to be declared soon. The admission process has to start and completed no later than September.

How the university can complete the physical inspection of about 160 colleges within the next five weeks remains unanswered. How colleges can be onboarded for the allocation of admissions without completing the process of affiliation?

Speaking to THI, Telangana School's Technical Colleges Employees' Association (TSTCEA) president A Santhosh Kumar said, "We submitted representations to JNTU-H V-C and registrar requesting to carry out inspection of affiliated colleges of the university."

New courses have been introduced in the 2020-21 academic year without conducting any inspection. Similarly, in 2021-22, the inspections were conducted with lightning speed in a short span of time. Besides, the colleges were given only conditional affiliations, he added.

That apart, the TSTCEA has been insisting on scrutiny of pending salaries, bank statements of faculty for a minimum of 18-24 months, Forum No-16 and pay slips. To figure out the salaries paid to the faculty, and implementation of bio-metric attendance, faculty-student ratio, action against colleges not following the JNTU-H and AICTE norms, maternity-linked medical leave and the like. Unless all these issues are scrutinised the university can't grant affiliation. When asked. TSCHE chairman Prof L Limbadri said, "The inspection process for affiliation should be completed before the allotment of seats under TS EAMCET-2022."