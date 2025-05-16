Cancer victim’s family gets Rs 7 lakh from CMRF

Hyderabad: CMRF Assistance, Vedavalli Cancer Case, Revanth Reddy, Telangana News, Child Cancer Support, LB Nagar Family AidA cheque for Rs seven lakh has been handed over to the grieving parents of five-year-old Vedavalli, who died last year after a prolonged fight with blood cancer. The financial assistance, sanctioned by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is meant to help the family recover from the heavy costs incurred during her treatment.

Vedavalli, daughter of Raghav and Manjula from LB Nagar, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma in 2022. Her father, employed in a private firm, spent two years taking her across hospitals in hopes of a cure. Despite exhausting their savings, the cancer advanced.

In 2024, the case reached the Chief Minister’s attention. He sanctioned Rs eight lakh through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for her ongoing treatment at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. But by then, the illness had progressed. Vedavalli passed away towards the end of that year.

Moved by the family’s continued financial burden, Revanth Reddy approved an additional Rs seven lakh from CMRF to cover past medical expenses. The cheque was handed over to her father Raghav at the Secretariat on Thursday by the CM’s OSD, Vemula Srinivasulu. The family had raised the issue of outstanding costs even after the child’s passing.