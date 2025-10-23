Candlelight Rally Held in Nagerkurnool to Honor Police Martyrs

Nagar Kurnool: In commemoration of Police Martyrs’ Day, a candlelight rally was organized on Thursday evening under the leadership of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. The event saw a large turnout of district police officials and staff, who paid tribute to the sacrifices of fallen officers.

The rally was attended by Additional SP Venkateshwarlu, DCPs, CIs, SIs, constables, and other police personnel. Participants marched from Ambedkar Chowrasta to the district police station, holding lit candles, in a gesture to honor the bravery and dedication of police martyrs. The event also aimed to strengthen the bond between the police force and the local community.

Speaking at the event, SP Gaikwad said, “The main purpose of this rally is to remind the public of the courage and sacrifices of our police martyrs. Their dedication serves as a guiding light for every police officer. Their commitment inspires us to serve the public with courage, integrity, and diligence.” He added that such events help keep the memory of martyrs alive and reinforce the values that they stood for in society.

At the conclusion of the program, SP Gaikwad and the participating officers paid homage at memorials and lit candles in their honor. Police personnel from across the district, including DSPs, CIs, SIs, and constables, participated in large numbers.