Cannot Build the Future Without Understanding History: KTR at Deeksha Divas
Hyderabad : K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Chairperson of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former IT Minister of Telangana, stressed the importance of reflecting on history to shape a progressive future during his address at Deeksha Divas. He reiterated the need for a renewed commitment to safeguard Telangana’s self-respect, identity, and cultural legacy.
KTR criticized Congress leader Revanth Reddy, accusing him of attempting to erase not only Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) legacy but also the essence of Telangana's hard-earned identity. “If we fail to awaken Telangana society when its self-respect and identity are under threat, we will be no less responsible for the harm caused,” KTR asserted.
He explained the significance of Telangana Bhavan as a beacon of resilience and pride for the state. “Whenever challenges arise, Telangana Bhavan serves as a reminder of the people’s strength and has now become the ‘Janata Garage,’ addressing their concerns,” he remarked.
Deeksha Divas commemorates the sacrifices of the Telangana movement and reaffirms the state’s dedication to its people. KTR’s speech resonated with the spirit of the occasion, urging citizens to remain vigilant in preserving their cultural and historical roots.