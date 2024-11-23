Live
Cantt residents urge intervention into merger issue
Hyderabad: Members of Cantonment Vikas Manch on Friday submitted a representation to Radha Mohan Singh, Chairperson of the Defence Standing Committee and urged to intervene in the long-pending issue of merging the Secunderabad Cantonment with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
According to the members, in the letter, the residents of Secunderabad Cantonment highlighted the plight of 4.5 lakh residents facing numerous problems due to lack of proper budget, manpower, infrastructure, and basic amenities. Despite progress made by the Defence Secretary and state government officials, the merger process is taking longer than expected. As merger will bring improved infrastructure, amenities, and services to residents and it will better if the Ministry of Defence complete the merger procedure as soon as possible, they urged.