Car became bekar: Rajnath

♦ While BRS became inefficient, Congress ditched people

♦ Even after two terms, BRS could not develop State





Jammikunta (Huzurabad): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday alleged that power is being abused and corruption is growing rapidly under Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, and that "corruption" by KCR's family is being talked about not just in Telangana but even in Delhi.

Addressing a rally at Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency which is represented by sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Rajnath Singh asked why Telangana “could not achieve development” during the BRS regime though people of the state are skillful and industrious.



“Car Bekar Hogayi. Vote for BJP. Lotus is the seat of Goddess Lakshmi. Vote for the lotus and let prosperity flow in.” Rajnath appealed to voters. “In the last 10 years, development in Telangana was limited and the state became a private limited co. Interreference of KCR’s family in government is everywhere,” he said.

“Telangana is the land with fighting spirit. Maa Bhadrakali and Ramappa temple are here. Rani Rudrama and Komaram Bheem are famous across the nation for their valour and hence it was time to show the same spirit to defeat the BRS party which failed to develop the state as it should have done in the last decade,” Union Defence Minister Rajnath said.

Rajnath said while it was ‘State First for BJP, for KCR, it was Family First “. “The BRS government failed to implement its promise of providing jobs, could not prevent leak of question papers, failed to give three acres to Dalits and Rs 10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme,” he said.

The Union Minister said that if there was a mismatch between promises and action, it leads to credibility crisis. BJP promised Ram Mandir and its getting ready for inauguration. It promised abrogation of Article 370 and it has been done.

Referring to the corruption in the Dharani portal, the Union Minister said that a ‘Bhuswamitra Yojana’, a project to digitise the land records was being implemented on a pilot basis in several states. But BRS never implements central schemes.

It had even failed in giving two-bedroom houses as promised. It believes more in politics based on caste, creed, region and religion but does not implement the Nari Shakti Vandana Act. It has not given 33% reservation to women in Assembly.