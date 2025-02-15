Car creates ruckus at Jubilee Hills check post, no casualties

A car caused chaos at the Jubilee Hills check post in Hyderabad early on Saturday morning when it crashed into a traffic police booth. Fortunately, no lives were lost, as air balloons within the vehicle burst upon impact.

#Hyderabad: A crash occurred at Jubilee Hills Check post, involving a BMW. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jS8I3tJgMI — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 15, 2025

Before authorities arrived on the scene, the occupants of the car fled the scene, raising suspicions that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case has since been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the number of individuals present in the vehicle at the time of the crash.