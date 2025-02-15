  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Car creates ruckus at Jubilee Hills check post, no casualties

Car creates ruckus at Jubilee Hills check post, no casualties
x
Highlights

A car caused chaos at the Jubilee Hills check post in Hyderabad early on Saturday morning when it crashed into a traffic police booth. Fortunately, no...

A car caused chaos at the Jubilee Hills check post in Hyderabad early on Saturday morning when it crashed into a traffic police booth. Fortunately, no lives were lost, as air balloons within the vehicle burst upon impact.

Before authorities arrived on the scene, the occupants of the car fled the scene, raising suspicions that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case has since been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the number of individuals present in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick