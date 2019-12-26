Car driver creates ruckus in Hyderabad

Few people injured after a speeding car rammed into another car and went on the footpath in the early hours on Wednesday at Banjara Hills.

Three members from Attapur in the city were present inside the car who have gone absconding. The GHMC workers who were cleaning the roads were scared of the mishap.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Further details at awaited.

On July 6, 2019 , a drunk man created ruckus at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills with his car colliding to a tree. However, the three people in the car sustained minor injuries as the air balloons blew up.