Car goes berserk in parking lot in Patancheru

Sangareddy: Panic triggered after one person was killed and another sustained serious injuries when a SUV car went berserk in the parking lot of SV Cine Square in Patancheru on Friday night.



According to Patancheru Police, an employee of the theatre Sandeep was taking out the car, owned by owner Prathap Goud, from the parking lot when he lost control and hit watchman Pandu (65) and another moviegoer sitting on the bike.

While Pandu died on the spot, the moviegoer has sustained serious injuries. The injured was rushed to Government Hospital Patancheru for treatment. A case was registered.