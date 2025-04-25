Carbide-blended mangoes can lead to health complications & infertility

Hyderabad: Raising serious health concerns, many experts have cautioned that long-term use of calcium carbide to ripen fruits could lead to respiratory issues and even infertility due to the toxic by-products. The harmful impurities such as arsenic and phosphorus are known to cause kidney and liver damage, they warned.

With the onset of summer, the markets in the city are flooded with mangoes. Also, there is a rise in the use of calcium carbide to ripen these mangoes. According to experts, the use of chemicals like calcium carbide causes hormonal imbalance, besides leading to health problems like dizziness, frequent thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers, and even neurological disorders.

Dr. Kiran Madala, convenor of the scientific committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA), pointed out that calcium carbide contains harmful impurities such as arsenic and phosphorus, known to cause kidney and liver damage after long exposure. He said that long-term use of calcium carbide-ripened fruits has been associated with respiratory issues and even infertility due to its toxic byproducts.

He clarified that in contrast, ethephon releases ethylene, a natural plant hormone responsible for ripening. Used appropriately, ethephon has no known systemic toxic effects. Unlike ethylene, calcium carbide produces acetylene gas, which only mimics ethylene but is toxic and unsafe for consumption.

The food safety wing of Telangana's health department has launched an awareness campaign against the rampant use of carbide to ripen fruits and also to encourage the use of natural methods for ripening mangoes.

On its part, the government has appealed to mango traders and vendors to adopt traditional, non-toxic methods for ripening mangoes.

The government is promoting the use of Ethephon (2 chloroethylphosphonic acid), a 500 mg sachet of which can be used for a box of 10 kg of fruits. Ethephon is a plant growth regulator that accelerates fruit ripening and boosts coloration. It works by releasing ethylene, a hormone that plays a key role in fruit ripening and other plant processes. Ethephon is a phosphorus-based compound, which when applied to plants, releases ethylene. Ethylene then influences various plant processes, including ripening and maturation, according to experts.

Senior paediatrician Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh said that organophosphorus is eternally dangerous. It is not good for the body as these are basically poisonous. Dr. Santosh was also against the use of ethephon as it also contains phosphorus-based compounds.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged people, particularly the consumers, to lodge complaints against errant traders and those guilty of ripening fruits using carbide, on mobile number 9100105795.