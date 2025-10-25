CAS AP Singh emphasizes training transformational at the IAF Commanders’ Conference

Secunderabad/Bengaluru: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), underscored the critical importance of evolving military training to meet global challenges during his keynote address at the Training Command Commanders’ Conference 2025, held at Headquarters Training Command (HQ TC), Bengaluru, during the two-day training commanders meeting that concluded on Friday.

The annual conference brought together commanders from all training establishments under the Indian Air Force’s Training Command. Discussions focused on transforming training philosophy, modernizing infrastructure, and aligning instructional practices with the dynamic operational needs of the IAF.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Singh commended the Training Command for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. “Transformations in military training are vital to ensure that our defence forces remain adaptable, efficient, and combat-ready in the face of evolving global threats and technologies,” he stated.

The CAS conducted a comprehensive review of the performance of training establishments, acknowledging notable achievements while identifying areas for strategic improvement. He emphasized the need for continuous enhancement of instructional standards and integration of cutting-edge technologies to prepare air warriors for future combat scenarios.

As part of the conference proceedings, the CAS presented awards to stations demonstrating exceptional performance in operations, maintenance, and administration. The prestigious ‘Pride of the Training Command’ trophy was awarded to the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, recognizing its outstanding contributions to training excellence.

The conference highlighted the IAF’s commitment and continued efforts to nurture a future-ready force through rigorous training, infrastructure development, and collaborative learning. The emphasis on adaptability and innovation reflects the IAF’s strategic vision to remain at the forefront of global air power.

With the Training Command playing a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of air warriors, the 2025 Commanders’ Conference marked a significant milestone in the Indian Air Force’s journey for operational transformation and excellence.