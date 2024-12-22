Case Filed Against Actor Mohan Babu: DGP Confirms

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against veteran actor Mohan Babu following allegations of an attack on media personnel. The Director General of Police (DGP) confirmed the development during a press interaction, stating that legal action will be taken as per the law.

The DGP assured that the incident would be dealt with seriously, adding that no individual, regardless of their stature, is above the law. The alleged assault has drawn criticism and sparked discussions in media and film industry circles.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the matter, and further updates are awaited regarding the proceedings. The incident has raised questions about the conduct of public figures and the need to maintain respectful relations with the press.