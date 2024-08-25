Case Filed Against MLA Palla Rajeshwar, Anurag Educational Institutions

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Recently, a case was filed against Janagama MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, accusing him of illegally occupying the Natham Cheruvu (lake) land to build Anurag Educational Institutions.

As political debates and arguments continue, the authorities are actively demolishing illegal buildings. Whenever a complaint is received, the Hyderabad authorities act quickly to bring down the unauthorised constructions. This action is happening in different parts of the state.

The government is also planning to demolish more buildings that have been built illegally on occupied lake lands across the state. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar's comments on the issue have increased the focus on these illegal activities.

The authorities are determined to take strict action against such violations to ensure that encroachments do not continue.

