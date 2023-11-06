Live
Just In
Cases booked against Charminar MLA Mumtaz and his son
The reason for registering the case was that the rally was held without the permission of the Returning Officer during the Election Code
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan while the Telangana assembly election campaign is in full swing. The case was registered as the rally was held without permission in violation of the election rules. The Mughalpura police registered the case suo moto on Sunday. A case has also been registered against Mumtaz and his son Imtiaz.
MLA Mumtaz and his followers are alleging that the police are troubling them for no reason. After midnight on Saturday, the MLA and his son organized a rally with around 200 followers. The rally continued from Hyderabad Dakshina Mandal DCP office to Hussaini Alam via Mir Alam Mandi, Bibi Bazar Square, Mughalpura Waltair Hotel and Mughalpura Water Tank.
Taking this as suo moto, the police registered a case. The reason for registering the case was that the rally was held without the permission of the Returning Officer during the Election Code. The police registered a case against the father and son and started investigation. Inspector Srinivas Reddy said that MLA Imtiaz was detained and interrogated by the police on Saturday in connection with a case.