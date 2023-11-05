Live
Just In
Cash, gold, liquor, 'freebies' worth over Rs 490 crore seized in poll-bound Telangana
Hyderabad: Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 490 crore in Telangana till Sunday since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.
A total of over Rs 173.3 crore in cash, 282 kg gold, 1,167 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 176 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 60 crore, ganja valued at Rs 28.6 crore and other item that could be distributed as freebies worth Rs 52.5 crore were seized, a statement from the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.
From October 9, when the schedule for the Telangana assembly elections was announced, till November 5, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 490.6 crore, it said. The state goes to the polls on November 30.