Cash of `1 crore stolen from engg college in city

Hyderabad: Nearly Rs 1 crore in cash was stolen in a major burglary at the Brilliant Institute of Engineering and Technology late Thursday night, leaving the college administration in shock.

The theft came to light early Friday when staff arrived to find the college office ransacked and several lockers emptied. The theft targeted cash reserves belonging to three educational institutions managed by the Brilliant Group, owned by Congress MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy.

The burglars, who broke through the office door, appeared to operate with expertise and inside knowledge, swiftly locating the cash and stealing a DVR containing footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras, a move believed to help them erase visual evidence of the crime.

Police suspect the theft was a coordinated, pre-planned operation carried out by individuals familiar with the college’s internal layout and security systems.

“The precision with which the burglars targeted the cash and DVR shows they knew exactly what they were looking for,” said a police officer overseeing the investigation.

Following the discovery of the crime, Abdullapurmet police swiftly registered a case and launched a detailed probe. Investigators have started questioning college staff and deploying forensic teams to collect clues from the scene.