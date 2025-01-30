Caste survey report on Feb 2 ahead of local body polls

Hyderabad: As a first step toward holding local body elections, the State Government is set to release the much-awaited Caste Survey report on February 2. The nodal agency, the State Planning Department, will submit the draft report to the government within a day or two before the final report is made public.

Following this, the Dedication Commission will present its recommendations based on the caste survey to facilitate the early conduct of local body elections. It may be recalled that the Telangana high court had directed the government to constitute the Dedicated Commission on a writ petition filed by Backward Classes leader R Krishnaiah in place of backward classes commission.

According to the survey report, a total of 1.6 crore families were identified through a door-to-door household survey. The caste-based population data will be instrumental in finalising reservations in local bodies, ensuring greater political representation for marginalised communities.

Reviewing the successful completion of the comprehensive caste census in Telangana on Wednesday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy emphasised that the findings of the caste census would aid in the social empowerment and development of Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), minorities, and weaker sections. He also highlighted that the successful execution of the survey reflects the government’s commitment to fulfilling its election promises. The statistical data will be utilised by the BC Commission to determine quotas for BCs in local bodies before the elections. The State Government launched the comprehensive household survey, officially titled the Socio-Economic Education Employment Political Caste Survey 2024, on November 6. The survey was completed in the first week of December across all districts.