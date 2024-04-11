CBI Arrests K Kavitha In Connection With Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made a significant development on Thursday by apprehending K Kavitha, an imprisoned member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in connection with the defunct Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha, who happens to be the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been detained in Tihar Jail until April 23. Her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took place on March 15 at her residence in Hyderabad. The(CBI) made a significant development on Thursday by apprehending, an imprisoned member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in connection with the defunct. Kavitha, who happens to be the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been detained in Tihar Jail until April 23. Her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took place on March 15 at her residence in Hyderabad.

Kavitha had previously asserted that the CBI's actions were politically motivated, characterizing the case as an attempt to target opposition parties. She claimed that her statement was already recorded by the CBI during her incarceration.

CBI officials, having obtained permission from a special court, recently interrogated Kavitha within the prison premises. The focus of their inquiry revolved around WhatsApp communications retrieved from the device of her co-accused, Buchi Babu, and documentation related to a land transaction associated with the liquor policy case.

Sources indicate that on April 6, CBI personnel visited Tihar Jail to further question Kavitha regarding these specific aspects of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the ED has alleged Kavitha's pivotal role within the "South Group," which stands accused of disbursing kickbacks totaling Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. In exchange, the group purportedly sought a significant portion of liquor licenses in the national capital.