Just In
CBI Arrests K Kavitha In Connection With Delhi Liquor Policy Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehends K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.
Kavitha had previously asserted that the CBI's actions were politically motivated, characterizing the case as an attempt to target opposition parties. She claimed that her statement was already recorded by the CBI during her incarceration.
CBI officials, having obtained permission from a special court, recently interrogated Kavitha within the prison premises. The focus of their inquiry revolved around WhatsApp communications retrieved from the device of her co-accused, Buchi Babu, and documentation related to a land transaction associated with the liquor policy case.
Sources indicate that on April 6, CBI personnel visited Tihar Jail to further question Kavitha regarding these specific aspects of the investigation.
Meanwhile, the ED has alleged Kavitha's pivotal role within the "South Group," which stands accused of disbursing kickbacks totaling Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. In exchange, the group purportedly sought a significant portion of liquor licenses in the national capital.