CEA chief assures leg-up to TG power companies

Hyderabad: Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghan Shyam Prasad has said that the Authority will extend all support to the Telangana Power companies for uninterrupted power supply in the State. At a high-level meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chairman reviewed the state ‘s power demand and supply, resource plan, steps taken to achieve renewable power targets, support required from the Central Electricity Authority, progress of projects being implemented in the State and other issues.

State Secretary to Energy Sandeep Kumar Sultania and TGSPDCL Chairman and MD Musharraf Farooqui briefed the CEA Chairman about the development programmes undertaken to meet the increasing energy demand. In addition to providing 24-hour electricity supply to farmers, the power companies are working to meet the unprecedented power demand in the industrial and domestic sectors and to achieve the green energy and RPO targets, they said.

The Central Electricity Authority has included in its Resource Adequacy Plan that the maximum power demand of the state in FY 2025 will be 16,877 MW. But in fact, the peak electricity demand was recorded on March 20 this year at 17,162 MW. According to the CEA Resource Adequacy Plan, the peak electricity demand is expected to reach 24,215 MW by FY 2030 and 31,809 MW by FY 2035. Also, the peak electricity demand in Greater Hyderabad city is expected to reach 9,089 MW by FY 2030.

The officials said that that the Resource Adequacy Plan (2024-25 to 2034-35) formulated by CEA should be revised, considering the peak electricity demand recorded in the state in this financial year 2025.