Celebrating the Visionary Legacy of Dr. Louis Braille on His 216th Birth Anniversary

Gadwal: The 216th birth anniversary of Dr. Louis Braille was celebrated at the Blind Residential School in Raghavendra Colony under the auspices of the Department of Women, Child, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Welfare. The event was conducted with great enthusiasm and reverence.

District Additional Collector Narsing Rao and District Welfare Officer Smt. D. Sunanda graced the occasion as chief guests and presided over the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Narsing Rao praised Dr. Louis Braille, describing him as a visionary who overcame his disability and achieved remarkable feats. He referred to him as the benefactor of the blind and highlighted his role in empowering visually impaired individuals through the Braille script.

He emphasized that Braille’s invention had enabled numerous blind individuals to excel in various fields, becoming educators, scientists, journalists, musicians, and artists. He urged the students to make the best use of the Braille script to excel in their studies and reach great heights in life.

The event witnessed the participation of the school principal, Sri Ranganna, visually impaired students, staff, and alumni. The celebrations served as a platform to honor the legacy of Dr. Louis Braille and inspire students to pursue excellence despite challenges.