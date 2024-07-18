Celebrations underway across Telangana amid implementation of loan waive

The Telangana Congress party holds celebrations across the state to mark the implementation of their promise to waive off agricultural loans in the state. The celebrations across the state, which was attended by party leaders and supporters, was a moment of pride and victory for the Congress party as they fulfilled a major commitment made to the farmers of Telangana.

The loan waiver scheme, which was announced by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, in December last year, aimed to provide relief to thousands of distressed farmers in the state who were burdened by mounting debts. Under the scheme, the government waived off up to Rs. 2 lakh of outstanding loans for each eligible farmer.

The decision to implement the loan waiver scheme was hailed as a bold and courageous move by the Congress party, as it not only provided much-needed financial assistance to farmers but also showcased their commitment to the welfare of the agricultural community. The party's leaders were lauded for their efforts in pushing for the scheme and ensuring its successful execution.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with joy and enthusiasm, as party workers and supporters celebrated the success of the loan waiver scheme with music, dance, and fireworks across the state.