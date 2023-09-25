Central govt ready to include 26 communities in OBC list, says BJP

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who cared for the SC, ST, and BCs. Addressing a meeting of Sondi Kula Samkshema Sabha on Sunday, Dr Laxman asked the participants to support the PM.

He said that the community members have been aspiring to be included in the OBC list for decades. Though the governments and rulers have been changing the inclusion of 29 communities in the OBC list remains pending, he pointed out. After Hansraj GangaramAhir assumed office as the chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, Dr Laxman said that he reviewed the pending issue of inclusion. He said 26 communities have been removed from the list of BC communities after the creation of Telangana and the issue is inclusion remains pending with the State government on technical grounds.

Dr Laxman said that the national leadership of the party is in support of including them in the OBC list and the Centre has asked the concerned State officials to send their report without technical problems. The inclusion is possible at the earliest by mounting pressure on the State government to send its report to the Centre, he added. The BJP MP reminded how the PM has launched an initiative for the betterment of Viswakarmans which has been neglected for a long. Similarly, Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated under PM Matysampada Yojana, he said.