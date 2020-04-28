Central team to visit more areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central Inter-ministerial team has extended its tour to the city for one more day and they would be visiting few other places in different parts of the city.

According to officials, the team led by Jalshakti Ministry Additional Secretary Arun Bharok has decided to visit several other places in the city hence they have extended their tour. The team has not yet finalised the places it wants to visit and be taking a decision on Tuesday.

The central team visited the quarantine centre at Humayun Nagar under Khairatabad Zone. The central team enquired as to how the authorities were tackling the cases related to diabetic, paralysis, blood pressure and other emergencies and also asked about the fever survey, spraying and special sanitation. They also talked to the residents inside the containment zones and inquired about the supply of the essential needs of the people. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar explained the steps being taken by them in the zones.