Centre agrees to handover 3380 sq yd of Defence land for Mehdipatnam’s Skywalk

Hyderabad: For completing the much hyped but pending project started by the previous Government, the Mehdipatnam’s Skywalk, the Centre has agreed to hand over 3380 sq yrd of Defence land. The State government got the approval for the latest design from the Centre on Wednesday.

Following agreement with Centre over the land required for developing the Skywalk, the pending works of the major project in Mehdipatnam area that would ease pedestrian traffic will be completed at the earliest, the officials informed.

The latest development comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi on January 5 where he also met the Union Defence Minister. Revanth during his meeting with Rajnath Singh sought 0.21 hectares of the Defence land for the completion of a skywalk at Rythu Bazar in Mehdipatnam to not only address the problem of traffic congestion, but for pedestrian’s safe passage. The CM brought to the notice of the Defence Minister that skyway construction was almost complete and was pending due to delay in transfer of the Defence land for the project. He had an elaborate discussion over the pedestrian problem at one of the bustling market places of the City. Following a positive response the Chief Minister also revised the plan in accordance with the Defence Zone’s requirements.

The Centre while offering 3380 sq yds has sought basic amenities to Defence worth Rs 15.15 crores. The Centre will be handing over the land within next four weeks. With this the roadblocks for the major project are cleared and pedestrians will be able to walk freely within a few months over the Mumbai Highway, added the officials.