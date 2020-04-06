Centre all praise for mobile Rythu Bazaars in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sai Reddy, a farmer from Nalgonda, was in for a pleasant surprise when he received a call from top official, enquiring about the health and status of his crop and if he was facing any problems.

The phone call to the farmer was from none other than Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Dr B Janardhan Reddy, as part of the 'Convergence Calling' adopted by TSAD.

Top officials are making use of technology to reach out to farmers as part of efforts to arrive at smooth methods of sourcing produce from them and delivering it at the doorsteps of people.

They are also able to maintain both quality and quantities of supplies like vegetables. The idea of Mobile Rythu Bazars was born out of such convergence between officials and farmers.

The agriculture department has deployed the Geographic Information System (GIS) to know if enough supplies are within reach of Mobile Rythu Bazars. It replenishes them even before the supplies dry out completely.

The agriculture, the horticulture and the marketing departments have joined hands to turn challenges into an opportunity and made this happen.

At present, the MRBs are covering more than 500 locations in twin cities alone. The successful implementation of convergence technologies is well appreciated by Shomita Biswas, the Joint Secretary (Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare), Government of India.

It is a wonderful method of ensuring essentials and enabling people to stay home as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions. It would be cited as a good practice to be replicated across the country," she added.

Even the Karnataka government made enquiries about the modalities of MRBs and their innovative ways of distribution of vegetables and fruits. This was revealed at the convergence meeting held by Janardhan Reddy on Sunday.

The officials decided to explore the possibility of roping in MBA students to use the present situation as a live case study and devise strategies by using mobility methodologies in linking the farmers to the customers in the city and also other places in the State.