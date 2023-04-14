Centre buckled under KCR'S pressure, asserts BRS jr boss

Hyderabad: Soon after Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste issued a statement that the proposal to disinvestment in the Visakha Steel Plant ( VSP) was put on hold on Thursday, IT minister KT Rama Rao claimed it was due to pressure exerted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the Centre withdrew the proposal.

Participating in 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr B R Ambedkar here, he said the government has been opposing VSP privatisation plans. The CM's move to takeover the steel plant by the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ( SCCL) gave jitters to the Centre. Finally, the Union minister was forced to make a statement during his visit to the plant. KTR said KCR will continue his fight against privatisation of public sector undertakings. Asserting that Telangana owed its formation to vision of Dr Ambedkar, the minister said the State government's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme paved the way for economic empowerment of Dalits and also promoting them as entrepreneurs. The government was extending all support to dalit entrepreneurs. " All dalit entrepreneurs from State should achieve new heights and hoist Telangana flag at the national level," he added.

All sections of people were reaping multiple benefits in the State, he said. "Agriculture productivity had increased substantially after the State formation. Land prices had increased drastically. In a span of four years, the world's largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram was completed."

"Unfortunately, the Opposition parties turned a blind eye to these achievements and development and were making false allegations against the government", he maintained.